Milan Fashion Week is synonymous with elegance, luxury, and beauty looks marked by simplicity. This year, even despite the circumstances, still lived up to that expectation. In fact, Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021's best beauty trends are proving consistent even during a time that is completely unpredictable.

Those trends speak to the resilient spirit of the city, which just last season, was grappling with an inundation of COVID-19. Bouncing back in a way that only the high-end fashion metropolis could, this season, Milan made good on its unspoken promise of makeup looks that never go out of style. Think intricate yet wearable eyeshadows, classic lips, and smooth, satin skin. In the midst of uneasiness and uncertainty for the future, Milan Fashion Week proved to be one of the things that still felt classic and unchanged.

Accompanying the sleek fashions of bold color patterns, varying textures, and skimming silhouettes this year were makeup looks that included super-sculpted brows, bold red lips, soft false lashes, and sultry eyeliners. Because, come on — what else would you expect from brands like Fendi and Missoni? The masterful yet effortless couplings are a mark of Italian runways and prove that no matter how the ebbs and flows of beauty trends may drift, Milan Fashion Week will always provide us with something to look forward to.

Ahead, check out the greatest makeup looks of Milan Fashion Week that will leave you yearning for more and digging into your makeup stash.

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021 Best Beauty Looks: Bare Skin at Etro

Skin was on full display at Etro where models were completely bare-faced aside from a light balm on the lips.

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021 Best Beauty Looks: Lightly-Stained Lips at Luisa Beccaria

To play off of the delicate floral designs at Luisa Beccaria, models wore a light-rosey stain on their lips that was understated and oozed of springtime glam.

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021 Best Beauty Looks: Strong Brows at Fendi

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The makeup on the Fendi runway on Sept. 23 was so familiar: bare face and a filled-in brow. However, the arches were a bit stronger than an everyday look, boasting the deepest of brown hues with an ultra-defined shape.

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021 Best Beauty Looks: Smudged Underliner at Missoni

Missoni

Smudging may be less than desirable when it comes to makeup. However, when we're talking about underliner, there's nothing better. At Missoni's showcase on Sept. 23, bronzed lids were paired with a smoldering brown liner on the waterline.

Milan Fashion Week Spring 2021 Best Beauty Looks: Red Lips at Max Mara

MaxMara

The focus was all the lips on the Sept. 24 runway. Brows were amplified with modest filling and sculpting, while pouts were draped in bright red lip color.