Meghan Markle's Favorite Bag Is 85% Off In Altuzarra's Archive Sale

As far as celeb-loved brands go, few are as established as Altuzarra. The womenswear designer has been picked up time and time again by It-girls and royals alike. So, when the brand announced that it would be doing its first-of-its-kind, online-only archive sale, it's no surprise that fashion girls the world over took note. For a limited time, Altuzarra is marking down tons of styles from previous seasons — including Meghan Markle's favorite bag, which is plunging down 85 percent in price through the sale.

Over the past few years, Markle has been spotted toting the brand's Ghianda bag countless times, first pairing it with a color-blocked J.Crew coat it in 2018. The saddle bag shape is just as on-trend today, and its staggering drop from $1,795 to $250 makes it well worth taking the plunge. Though famed for its daydreamy, wear-everywhere dresses, Asian-American designer Joseph Altuzarra's namesake brand has tons of other bold accessories to explore. Take, for example, its George Pumps, which feature a scrunchie-inspired ruffle trim that pairs perfectly with jeans or a dress. Or, shop one of the brand's summer-appropriate bags, such as its large Espadrille Raffia tote, which is marked down from $895 to $220. There's also tons of tops that tap the crochet trend that's everywhere this summer, including the cornflower blue Betula Knit crop sweater.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it's not dressing A-listers for the Met Gala or architecting Meghan Markle's It-bags, the brand is expanding into new categories. Most recently, with Etsy, Altuzarra most recently launched a home category. While none of these items are available in the archive sale, cult-followers are crossing fingers that it'll be included in the next one.

To shop select styles from the sale, which goes live Jul. 25, continue ahead — and be sure to act quickly, as things are bound to sell out, fast. `

