Crochet is one of those trends that's continually reinvented. Though the look is rooted in '70s style and so often associated with a free spirit, these woven knit pieces are seeing a modern revival that give the crafty style a whole new sophisticated feel. How to best wear the crochet trend for summer 2020 is all about contrasting its quirkiness and embracing nostalgia through a modern lens.

You can take more inspiration from designers runways where crochet ruled for Spring/Summer 2020. At Jil Sander and Stella McCartney, head-to-toe crochet in the form of long knitted dresses struck a chord as a relaxed-chic take on summer evening-wear. Altuzarra proved the elegance and modernity of handicraft tanks and woven dresses, as did Gabriela Hearst, though the knitted technique came through via delicate loops and threads adorning tops, jackets, and dresses. JW Anderson established the current appeal of the knitted handbag while at Off-White, Virgil Abloh adapted a loose form of knotting for his cool customers. In the shoe department, Aurora James set Brother Vellies' summer 2020 lineup apart with crochet detailing, including floral adornment and knitted toe boxes on sporty sandals and platforms. In essence, there's an interpretation of crochet for every taste, whether you're keen to wear the look on vacation, for a date, at a special event, or work.

To prime you with plenty of crochet outfit ideas ahead of summer, keep scrolling for 17 looks found on Instagram and via the street style scene, ranging from minimal to sporty and luxe. Plus, find an edit of similar crochet pieces and extras to shop now, so you're able to recreate each look.

How to Wear Crochet: A Colorful Dress + Minimal Sandals + A Mini Bag

For a quintessential summer look that gives off "on holiday" vibes, a colorful crochet dress is ideal. Keep the rest of your look simple by finishing with minimal sandals, a mini bag, and delicate jewelry.

How to Wear Crochet: A Bright Top + Trousers + Colorful Accessories

Make a handicraft sweater feel sleek by styling with high-rise trousers and sculptural accessories. By sticking to a tonal palette, bright colors will still feel elevated.

How to Wear Crochet: A Fringe Dress + Sandals + Jewelry

Whether you're on a boat or dining seaside, a crochet dress with fringe trim is fail-safe for summer. A black and white palette will streamline the effect of handiwork detailing while gleaming extras like a baroque pearl necklace and gilded sunglasses bring the glam.

How to Wear Crochet: A Shirt + Pants + Strappy Sandals + Earrings

For a modern take on crochet, a linen shirt with lattice detailing is so unique. Follow minimalist styling by mixing in simple wide-leg trousers, strappy sandals, and sleek statement earrings.

How to Wear Crochet: A Dress + Woven Slides And A Bag

Lean into the '70 spirit by styling a crochet midi dress with woven accessories like slides and a bag. It's the perfect transitional look that can go from work to dinner to casual cocktails.

How to Wear Crochet: A Cardigan + Jeans + A Necklace + Heeled Flip-Flops

The ultimate low-key look, a crochet cardigan is throwback-chic with patchwork jeans, a sleek pendant necklace, and heeled flip-flops. Wear this look for low-key occasions or running errands.

How to Wear Crochet: A Bag + A Blouse + Pants + Sandals

A crochet bag is a subtle way to rock the trend with a summery feel. For a feminine spin, opt for monochromatic pieces with whimsical touches like a puff-sleeve top, tie-waist pants, and toe-ring sandals.

How to Wear Crochet: A Shirt + A Bra + High-Rise Trousers + Woven Bag

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Combine minimalist and bohemian sensibilities by styling a crochet shirt over a black bra and high-rise trousers. For a warm-weather finish, add in a woven tote bag and sharp sunglasses.

How to Wear Crochet: A Midi Dress + Heels + A Hair Clip + Earrings

For a summer date night, embrace crochet via a midi dress and strappy heeled sandals. For a playful and polished finish, go for a '90s-style hair clip and hoop earrings.

How to Wear Crochet: A Tank + Pants + Lace-Up Sandals + A Bag

Rethink your summer whites by adding in texture like a crochet tank top and mini bag. With loose-fitting pants and lace-up sandals, this outfit epitomizes summertime ease.

How to Wear Crochet: A Bralette + Shorts Suit + Layered Necklaces

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Business, but make it summery with a crochet bralette and shorts suit. Layered necklaces are a fresh finish to this look, especially in a mix of metals and materials like silver, gold, and pearls.

How to Wear Crochet: A Maxi Dress + Sandals + Earrings

Crochet isn't always knitted but can come in the form of lace, too. To master casual elegance, opt for a white maxi dress and natural-colored extras like a pair of woven sandals, a unique handbag, and handmade earrings.

How to Wear Crochet: A Tank + Shorts + Sport Sandals

For a sporty-luxe feel, pair a colorful crochet tank with loose shorts and Teva sandals. A bright pair of sunglasses ties this look together for a playful twist.

How to Wear Crochet: A Top + Jeans + Kitten Heels

Channel the ease of French-girl style with a crochet top, cropped jeans, and kitten-heel sandals. A vintage-inspired bag and earrings bring a sense of nostalgia and romance to the look.

How to Wear Crochet: A Dress + Heels + An Anklet

Lean into the glamour of the '70s with a form-fitting crochet dress for dinner or drinks. Glitzy extras like a pair of metallic heels with an anklet and an embellished woven bag feel fresh in juxtaposition with the knitted fabric.

How to Wear Crochet: A Bikini + Sarong + Necklaces

A bikini is one of the best ways to rock crochet in the summer, whether for a pool party, beach day, or barbecue. Layered necklaces will earn you major style points with this look as will a unique sarong and pretty sandals.

How to Wear Crochet: A Tote + Top + Pants + Block-Heel Sandals

For a stylish summer-in-the-city look, a crochet tote bag is a perfect carryall with a voluminous lightweight cotton top and trousers. For a sleek finish, you can't go wrong with white block-heel sandals and polished hoops.