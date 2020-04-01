Even amidst the current pandemic, celebrities are proving they take no days off with endless examples of exemplary laidback style. In fact, Margot Robbie's latest off-duty look, in particular, makes a solid case for mixing athletic wear with more refined pieces for an unexpected pairing that's both comfortable and cool. Whether you're in need of a crafty new work-from-home look or something suited for a quick grocery run, this is one ensemble worth looking to for a little inspiration.

The Australian-born actor shows her range on and off the big screen with a whole collection of iconic red carpet & street-style looks to show that she's earned her spot on countless best-dressed lists. And even during a stressful and unpredictable time, she's a reliable source of at-home inspiration. On Mar. 31, Robbie went for a necessary grocery shop with her husband in Los Angeles in an outfit that's decidedly sport and easy Assembling one of her coziest looks to date for the occasion, she paired a star knit sweater with a pair of wide-leg pants from adidas that look every bit as comfortable as they do stylish. She opted for functional but on-trend sneakers, from adidas's collection with Wardrobe NYC (which are still available at Matches Fashion). As for her accessories, she went with a vintage Chanel backpack and gold tube hoop earrings — effortlessly tying it all together with a fresh-faced beauty look and simple top-knot bun.

JACK / BACKGRID

Though you may have some similar takes of the get-up's core pieces already hanging in your closet, the pieces in the award-winning actor's ensemble are worth breaking down. Adidas has a handful of wide-leg iterations similar to Robbie's but the 'Lounge Pant' priced at $65 is, based on the name alone, made with more relaxed occasions in mind. In addition to her exact sneakers being available, the actors Chanel bag from Fall/Winter 2018 can be found in plenty of similar styles listed on designer consignment shops like Tradesy or Fashionphile.

With nearly every piece of the effortlessly cool ensemble still available, continue ahead to both shop and ace Margot Robbie's best day-off look, to date.

