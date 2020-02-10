Between NYFW and the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sun. night, there’s been no shortage of high-fashion moments to wow the fashion industry on Feb. 9. And there's one particular trend you'll spot dominating the runway and the red carpet that's super easy to replicate yourself. Embellished dresses at the 2020 Oscars were worn on Hollywood's biggest stars, proving all you need is a fancy brooch or pin to jazz up an otherwise plain ensemble. Ranging from dreamy jewels to funky florals, it's a trend that won't be fading anytime soon.

Margot Robbie led the pack in a vintage navy Chanel dress, featuring cool cuffed sleeves and an eye-catching jewel pendant. Another standout embellished gown was worn by Penelope Cruz. The actor opted for a Chanel gown as well, but her chosen iteration was pulled from the luxury designer's Spring/Summer 1995 Haute Couture show. Detailed on her dress was an exciting white floral brooch, that delivered major Carrie Bradshaw vibes. And Lily Aldridge took to the red carpet in an archived white Ralph Lauren gown that included a vivid red rose (matching her lips to it, too).

Coincidentally, the embellishment trend was also spotted at many a NYFW show this weekend as well. Take Tom Ford, for instance, who sent Bella Hadid down the catwalk in a dazzling see-through dress embellished with adorable bows. Or look to Self Portrait, who took it even a step further, stamping a huge loud bow on a white dress in its collection.

To get your fill on the look that is sure to be trend du jour this year (and would definitely get Bradshaw's stamp of approval), ahead, see all the embellished dresses from the Oscars. And get inspired to try the trend out for yourself, too. All it takes is a fake flower from your local craft store or a cool vintage brooch you've had stored in your jewelry case. Cheers to a one and done fashion look that can be put together in less than five minutes!

Margot Robbie

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Margot Robbie wearing Chanel.

Penelope Cruz

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz in Chanel couture.

Lily Aldridge

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren.

Olivia Coleman

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Olivia Coleman wearing a velvet blue dress with rhinestone embellishments.

Aurora

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aurora wearing a mint green ensemble with quirky fringe tassels.