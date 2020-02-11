If you love pumps but can't bear the pain that often comes along with them, Margot Robbie's white heels may be the solution you've been searching for. The Bombshell star recently sported a versatile stiletto from celeb-favorite brand Sarah Flint, which Meghan Markle has also been seen wearing more than once. And if these ladies are grabbing for the same style again and again, it means this shoe is worthy of your attention.

While in New York City promoting her film Birds of Prey, Robbie was photographed wearing the $355 Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100 — a style not only the actress has favored in the past, but one that Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, Karlie Kloss, and more celebs have been seen sporting. And, it's no wonder why this silhouette has received the stamp of approval from so many A-listers — the pump's 4-inch heel provides for height while the expanded toe box, anatomical arch support, and 6mm of extra footbed padding deliver ample comfort.

Handcrafted in Italy, the point-toe pump is available in a slew of different colors, including the white leather iteration seen on Robbie. The star's optic white heels matched her cropped, long-sleeve top that she paired with a high-waist, pleated black leather trouser from Magda Butrym, $1,725. Her sleek pants hit right at her ankles, which allowed for her shoes to play a key role in her overall look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress finished off her neutral ensemble with a rich, rust-brown twill trench coat that she draped over her shoulders. The $1,300 Acne Studios topper's top-stitching and whipstitch button details added another hint of white that pulled the whole look together. When it came to the other accessories, the star and her stylist, Kate Young, kept it simple — added a pair of classic gold hoops from Jennifer Fisher. The earrings glistened from within Robbie's golden locks, which were styled down with a slight wave.

Now that you've gotten the rundown on Robbie's look, ready to snag a pair of shoes for yourself? Continue on to shop this celeb-approved style that you can match up with neutral outfits, bold ensembles, and everything else in-between.