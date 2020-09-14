Of all the celebrity-loved luxury brands, few come with quite as widespread of a fan base as Mansur Gavriel. The label has become a breakout since its launch, with statement coats and pleated bucket bags making hundreds of celebrity and It-girl appearances since it launched in 2013. When the news of a sale does break, fashion girls everywhere are quick to add to cart — and Mansur Gavriel's archive sale with Klarna is the latest to do so, offering scores of styles that celebrities rotate constantly.

From now through Sep. 18, the brand is marking signature handbags and shoes at 60 percent off across the board — all shoppers have to do is use code "MGxKLARNA" at checkout, and utilize the provider's "buy now, pay later" option with four separate installments instead of paying the full price off the bat. When securing an It-bag for yourself, it's well worth pilfering inspiration from celebrities, who have already put their own spin on the very same silhouettes in the past.

RAAK / BACKGRID Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Take, for example, Solange Knowles' green Circle bag, whose jet black alternate is dropping in price from $795 to $318. She pairs hers with a pair of camel leather pants (A Kim Kardashian favorite through cold-weather months) and a statement trench, in this season's favorite sulfur shade. For something that taps the soft-shaped bucket bag trend, Kourtney Kardashian's backpack iteration is also getting a big discount — but, this time, it's in the brand's blush "rosa" color-way.

MSBH / BACKGRID Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While Lupita N'yongo's mustard trench is not included in the markdown (as this archive sale is inclusive of accessories only), Sofia Vergara's open-top bucket bag is in stock, and it's coming in a variety of colorways that are great for styling with a multi-printed sundress like hers. There's even a few shearling options, for those looking for styles that are more geared for winter wear.

Now, with your favorite Mansur Gavriel-clad celebrity looks in mind, continue ahead to shop their exact bags, many of which are already selling out:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.