While you'd probably rather be on a remote island versus remotely working, you can, at the very least, use the power of makeup to drench yourself in the glow that usually comes with a sunny trip. To achieve this, the launch of MAC Cosmetics' new Bronzer Collection is here to help and give you a kiss of vacation-worthy bronze sans the beaches of Aruba, so pack your bags and head to the patio.

Starting on June 1, the limited-edition line will be available on MAC Cosmetics' website, featuring a mix of eight fan faves and new products with prices ranging from $18.50 to $38.50. The goal is to give you a summer-ready look from head to toe and just the names themselves will make you drool thinking of the mega-bronzed glow that ensues after applying.

One of the most noticeable products in the line is the Strobe Face Glaze, a new member of the MAC Cosmetics family (which was teased during Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Month) that's made in four different tints, like Bronzejour and Magic Hour. Considered a "face gloss," it can either be worn layered over foundation or on bare skin to create a glowy base.

And, although not new, the cult-favorite Fix+ setting spray received a major upgrade for this launch as well. In its fresh summer form, and aptly named Bronzelite, it does its original job of holding your makeup in place while also giving you an extra shimmery boost thanks to the pearly bronze droplets now added to the formula. Another classic that got a tan is MAC's Strobe Body Lotion, which now features a warm tint to give you a glow plus moisture.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

For the perfect shiny lids, you can rely on the return of MAC Cosmetic's Foiled Shadows, which range from Sand Tropez — a coppery sheen — to Tide 'N' Seek, a subdued purple shimmer. But, it's not just copper and bronze that are the tentpoles of summer: corals, peaches, and pinks never fail to show up either, and the brand's coveted Lipglasses and Lipsticks are all available in punchy hues like Cannes Do! and Would Rather Lounge for this collection.

If a sparkly spectacle or bright colors aren't your thing, you can still get color with the Radiant Matte Bronzing Powder, which can be applied with the 143SES Medium Face Fan Brush that also won a spot in the summer collection. While it may not be the same as sitting on a beach, with enough bronzer you might convince yourself you went on holiday.