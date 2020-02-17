Like florals, pastels for spring have long been thought a cliché. They're still ubiquitous during the season, but are often looked over by trendsetters for something less expected. Until now, that is. Because MAC Cosmetics' new Loud and Clear collection recently launched, and with it, a mix of sweet pastels and neutrals that puts a refreshing spin on many over-worn shades.

Ranging from $18 to $37, the lineup features a mixture of MAC essentials, including shades of Lipglass, eyeshadow, Extra Dimension Skinfinish, and lipstick. But while the brand added plenty of expected shades throughout — the light peach Fleur D'Coral lipstick, the baby pink Keep Stijl eyeshadow — there are also hues incorporated that are decidedly not spring-like.

All it takes is a glance at the campaign images to see that's the case. On one model, MAC skipped a traditional look for a mixture of burnt orange lipstick and eyeshadow. While the combination could have strayed into fall-themed territory, the brand avoided that by adding a pastel peach blush, creating a monochrome effect that felt sweet, but not too much so.

The collection also presents several ways to try out the year's biggest makeup trends. Just-been-kissed-lips were all over the 2020 runways, which could easily be recreated with a sheered-out swipe of lipstick in Baroque the Internet. Paired with some of the line's neutral shades, the effect will be right on trend.

Blushed lids are another trend that keeps the colors of this collection feeling fresh (and veering into an '80s look — a decade that's made a major comeback this year). Some heavy swipes of eyeshadow in Keep Stijl achieve the effect, and are beautifully complemented by similar shades in the collection, like Lipglass in Heart Heist.

However you decide to use it, MAC's new Loud and Clear lineup is full of possibilities — and with the right combination, won't leave your face looking like an Easter dress come to life like many pastel collections of the past. So keep scrolling to shop a few of the shades, and head over to MACCosmetics.com to see them all — your updated spring look awaits.