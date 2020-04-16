Lucy Hale has been consistently serving off-duty looks worth copying. Whether you're currently aiming to update your WFH uniform or getting some summer shopping out of the way, take heed from the Pretty Little Liars actor: Her latest display includes a single versatile piece that instantly hits refresh on any off-day attire. Lucy Hale's striped tank top is a wear-anywhere piece that'll effortlessly blend into the rest of your summer wardrobe, and later when the weather cools down again. And because it is such an easy take on casual but elevated styling, it'll be a layering basic you'll turn to for months to come.

On Apr. 14, Hale took the necessary safety precautions (like wearing a face mask) while out gassing up her G-wagon in Los Angeles. For her supplies run, Hale sported a cool but casual ensemble. With her adorable dog Elvis along for the ride, she opted for a fitted striped tank top tucked into high-rise jeans for a seriously laidback but presentable pairing. Accessory wise, she covered up her tousled strands with a Yankees ball cap (further proof the sporty staple is the celebs favorite headwear right now), tinted sunnies, and trendy tennis sneakers.

The actor often sports popular but attainable brands like Aritzia, Free People, and Madewell — so you know her style is worth keeping an eye on for the latest must-own pieces from your favorite brands.

If you're looking to dupe her look, start with her Ribcage Jeans from Levi's (for just $98, by the way) and then complete the casual combination with a white and navy striped tank top. If the basic piece isn't already in your core rotation of tees, ahead you'll find a handful of similar tanks at a range of price points, for your choosing.

CREDIT: BACKGRID

Though a simple striped tank is a staple piece in all types of wardrobes, Hale's elevated version is just a touch more polished than perhaps one you'd wear to bed. With its scooped neckline, button detailing, and body-hugging fit, it's perfectly presentable for any tank top-appropriate occasion. And there's plenty of dupes to get in on the nautical action, including Old Navy's mirroring version which is incredibly only $6 (!). More of them, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.