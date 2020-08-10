If you're closet is already overflowing with denim, it may be time to reconsider your approach to shopping for it. Rental services have quickly popped up as a fresh alternative to full-on shopping, and Ganni's new Repeat rental platform is a revolutionary must-try. Levi's and Ganni and Levi's have teamed up on a denim collection that is not only the first partnership between the two heritage-rich brands but it's also the very first experiment in rental systems for either label. The capsule consists of three upcycled denim pieces: 501 jeans, a button-down shirt, and shirt dress all hand-picked from Levi's vintage archives.

"“Working with an iconic brand like Levi’s is a dream come true. I still have a pair of 501s that I’ve had since I was a teen," Ganni's creative director Ditte Reffstrup explains via press release. "These pieces are so versatile. You can wear them high or low waisted and style with a detachable belt. The beauty of good denim is it just gets better over time. This partnership is all about sharing that love for great denim and passing it on. We handpicked each pair of vintage 501s with Levi’sfor the project to upcycle and give them new life. It’s been such a special and personal process.”

The collaboration manages to incorporate the playfullness of Ganni with the addition of details like an oversized bib collar and ruffle trim. But, the pieces still fit into Levi's timeless, relaxed aesthetic as well. Upcycling classic jeans into deconstructed denim with an off-centered double button band, mixed patchwork, and a high-rise vintage cut gives them a whole new feel.

So, how does the new rental system work? You can rent each piece for one to three weeks, with prices increasing at a discount rate the longer you hold onto it. For example, the jeans are $55 for one week, $90 for two weeks, and $130 for three weeks. When ready to return, mail the piece back in a pre-paid and fully recyclable mailer and no need to worry about washing as each piece gets cleaned before moving on to its next home. Considering deconstructed denim is all the rage right now and that Ganni's jeans can run upwards of $300, getting your fill of a brand new pair for a couple weeks at half the price sounds like a dream come true.

GANNI X Levi's

The best part about this new method: you can experiment with new looks to share on social media without committing to any one item in the long term. Test out the new rental method for yourself as other brands are expected to be following suit sooner or later.

Below, rent Ganni and Levi's newest collaboration.

