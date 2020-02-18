While last season proved to be all about an oversized handbag, Dior's Mini Book Tote shows that these big styles can look just as good in smaller versions, too. The designer brand's Book Tote, introduced by Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, became an instant favorite for style-savvy shoppers and A-listers alike. Now, the viral bag has been downsized into an easy-to-carry mini silhouette that you won't be able to resist adding to your collection.

Made in Dior's Italian workshops, the Mini Book Tote is currently available for purchase and offers the same squared-off shape, curved top-handle silhouette, and eye-catching 3-D embroidery as the larger carry-all. And considering it's already been spotted on Rihanna, Tessa Thompson, and more celebrities, it's only a matter of time before it makes just as big of a social media splash as its big sister did.

While the Book Tote has certainly proved how versatile it can be with its spacious interior, the Mini Book Tote is the perfect alternative for when you just want to stick to the essentials. Toss your wallet, keys, phone, and latest read into the practical canvas bag for a meetup with friends. Or, you can sub it in for a traditional evening bag for a cocktail party — it'll hold your must-haves and bring an unexpected graphic yet ladylike element to your outfit.

Courtesy of Dior

The mini-size is now up for grabs in several different designs that all feature the signature "Christian Dior" stripe at the middle. You can opt for the iconic Dior Oblique canvas silhouette in blue for $1,950, or go tonal with a logo-clad denim blue version for $2,150. However, for a non-logo mania style, peek at this $2,250 embroidered blue bag that's been given a camouflage effect.

Courtesy of Dior

As previously mentioned, the original Book Tote became a celeb-favorite — Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, Karlie Kloss, Priyanka Chopra, and Bella Hadid are just a few of the many (many) stars who've been snapped carrying the bag. So, there's no doubt the mini version of the It-bag is poised to become the next highly-coveted design from the fashion house. Plus, you can make the Mini Book Tote even more luxe by personalizing it using the brand's ABCDior service.

Continue on to see the new additions to the Dior Book Tote family, and be one of the first to shop the photo-worthy style.