By now, you're a pro at working from home and normalizing digital happy hours and Facetime date nights. Next up on your list is working on that self-isolation vacation, and just because you're confined to your home doesn't mean you're not allowed to take a mental break somewhere far away. Launched just in time for your sunny adventures at home is Laura Mercier's Under the Blazing Sun collection, here to replace your wintry matte makeup with shimmer-infused products that'll help quench your summer travel bug.

The four-piece collection is comprised of shiny lip glosses ($28), shimmery eyeshadow sticks ($29), a sunny bronze highlighter ($45), and a lash-boosting mascara ($25). And while the products themselves aren't new, most of the colors are fresh ideas. Last year's summer collection — Mediterranean Escape — was a metaphorical trip to the beach, and this year it's a desert excursion, with aptly named colors like Desert Sand and Mirage.

Laura Mercier's fan-favorite Caviar Stick Eye Colors are featured in the line in three new warm-toned shades and one returning classic. The berry, copper, gold, and taupe are reminiscent of sandy dunes and desert florals, and you can use them to gently line beneath your eye for a flash of color or cover your entire lid for a bold look. They're adaptable enough to layer with other eyeshadows too, including powder formulas, so you can mix and match your everyday shadows with these creamy textures.

To continue the vacation theme, you can't be caught without a beaming highlighter, and it doesn't get more summery than one that replicates the effects of a day in the sun. The Laura Mercier Face Illuminator spotlighted in this collection is in the shade Seduction and gives a faux warm glow that's complementary of the sandy, desert-inspired shades in the rest of the line. In order to complete your home vacay-ready look, a swipe of the Caviar Volume Panoramic and any of the four Lip Glacés will be convincing enough to anyone that you spent quarantine on a sunny island or adventuring through sandy dunes.

Shop the new collection on Laura Mercier's website and see a handful of the new colors below.

