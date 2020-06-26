Kylie Jenner just delivered on the only thing that could have made her makeup line better: Kendall. Finally, the elder Jenner has made a cameo in her sister's billion-dollar beauty franchise by way of a highly anticipated eight-piece collaboration. The Kylie Cosmetics Kendall x Kylie Collection dropped on Friday (with the most vividly colorful eyeshadow palette) and it's almost guaranteed to be the biggest launch of the season year.

Every other Kardashian-Jenner sister has collaborated with Kylie Cosmetics in the past, but the 22-year-old saved her full blood for last. "Full blood" was the actual term Kendall used in January, when she announced the upcoming Kendall x Kylie collection on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During her interview with the talk show host, she said the two hadn't previously been able to collaborate due to a long-running contract with another cosmetics brand. The model was the face of Estée Lauder's Millennial-targeted Estée Edit between 2015 and 2017, when the campaign was retired.

Rest assured, it was worth the wait. The Kendall x Kylie collection — ranging in price from $16 to $42 — went live on KylieCosmetics.com on Friday and the new rosy-maude matte Lip Blush shade, which comes in a kit with a matching liner, sold out within about 10 minutes.

The collection also includes a high-shine gloss in Can I Borrow That? (sheer berry), made from hydrating shea butter; and the Everything Everywhere Gloss — specifically requested by Kendall — a versatile squalane-spiked gloss that offers a glass-like finish.

Outside of the lip realm, there are new bronzer, blush, and Kylight sticks (in cool taupe, warm rose, and icy champagne, respectively); a Blotting Powder Perfecting Balm designed to be used as a final touch to eliminate shine; and the real highlight, which is the 15-pan palette.

The collection's standout product is the immensely colorful Kendall Pressed Powder Palette, featuring summery shades like Runs in the Family (matte yellow), Thicker Than Water (neon orange), Here Kenny Kenny (sparkly lime green), and Scorpio Energy (cherry pink).

According to a promotional video Kendall posted on Instagram, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to "an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of Black trans people." The name of that organization has not yet been revealed.

