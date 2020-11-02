While some people warmly embrace fall and winter, others mourn the demise of summer and are in no mood to paint their nails earthy tones or whip out the deep red lipstick. If you belong to the latter group, there's no need to surrender with a defeated sigh to colors that match pumpkins and tinsel garlands. Rather, you can copy Kourtney Kardashian's bright blue nails to stave off the cold weather and festive manicures that are on their way, even if for just a little longer.

On Oct. 29, the celebrity manicurist responsible for the look, Kim Truong, shared closeups of Kardashian's nails to her feed, captioning it "Vacay mani" along with the polish details. The electric cerulean color was undeniably suited for a tropical escape, which came in the form of her sister Kim Kardashian's infamous 40th birthday party.

Truong used Kiara Sky's Someone Like Blue Dip Powder with a dusting of the brand's fittingly named Mermaid powder on top for a holographic finish — a perfect choice for an island getaway. They were filed into a long square-tipped finish, without the need for extensions, according to Truong, who in response to a fan admiring and inquiring about the shape said, "Yes Kourt’s nails are always her natural nails."

Usually, Kardashian is one who appreciates more minimalist designs and colors when it comes to her makeup, often returning to nude lipstick, black or brown eyeliner, and nude or black and white manicures. But it's clear she's not afraid to experiment with a splash of color every now and then, especially when special occasions arise.

In September 2020, she chose to share a moment in bright orange-red lipstick and tested out eyeliner in the same hue as her current nails for a Vogue Mexico photoshoot in August 2020. Now, her most recent foray into color is not only gorgeous to look at, but it's the perfect inspiration for those who wish the sun would stick around a little bit longer.

Shop blue shades similar to Kardashian's below, and mentally transport yourself to some place warm and sunny.

