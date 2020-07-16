It may feel like celebrity street style has always existed, but it's a fairly new phenomenon: The idea of finding outfit inspiration from a famous person's evening out is practically engrained in us now. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian's black silk pajama set, which she wore to recent dinner date with friend Addison Rae and served up some serious inspiration. On Jul. 14, the mom of three wore the PJ-inspired outfit with heeled sandals, all the while serving up some serious inspiration.

While a silk pajama set isn't a new trend, it's the way Kardashian pulled it off that deserves attention. The Poosh founder modeled an oversized silk button-down with matching wide-leg trousers in a colorless geometric print. She paired the coordinating set with a pair of Gianvito Rossi's Calypso thong-toe sandals in tan leather; they're still currently in stock in most sizes on Net-A-Porter. To echo the outfit's laid-back vibe, she styled her hair in loose waves for a rolled-out-of-bed feel, which complimented a clean and natural beauty look. For the final and necessary accessory she stayed safe with a solid black face mask.

Though pajama style tops whimsically pop in and out of popularity, the recent standard of prioritizing constant comfort is predictably reviving the trend in a big way, and it already has a Kardashian's co-sign.

ShotbyJuliann/NYP / BACKGRID

At the moment, the Kardashian's particular set is unidentified but that doesn't have to stop you from emulating her look ASAP. Here are eight similar PJ sets from a few of the top pajama-makers in the business, like Olivia Von Halle (best known for its lively prints) and La Perla's ultra luxe assortment. Shop them all ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Asceno

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Chloé

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Bluebella

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Olivia Von Halle

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Savage X Fenty

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Journelle

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: Desmond & Dempsey

Silk Pajama Sets Like Kourtney Kardashian's: La Perla