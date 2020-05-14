When it comes to swim cover-ups, most people remain divided on the topic. Sarongs and crochet pants of years past have cooled, and shoppers (like myself) have been awaiting an all-new hero piece to throw on while hanging poolside. Just in time for summer, Kourtney Kardashian's bowling shirt came when we needed it most — and the internet is taking note, quickly. Giving the surprising silhouette the summer treatment, the look is sure to be imitated a thousand times over this season.

On May 13, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to showcase her latest swim look — a slinky, terracotta-hued bikini and an eye-popping cow-print bowling shirt. The shirt was the ideal piece to layer with the rest, keeping the bikini in full view while adding a twist of print. The short-sleeved button-down is architected by Holiday The Label, an Australian daywear brand that champions a vacation-all-year spirit, gleaning inspiration from '80s and '90s souvenir shops. The brand is known for their boisterous prints, with its checkered pant claiming the trend of the season this spring.

While the bowling shirt doesn't exactly have stylish connotations, it's become one of summer's easiest pieces to later over bathing suits, which jeans, or as a pajama top. A steal at $90, the shirt's as chic as it is versatile, with endless styling options that all the fashion girls are test-driving at home. While wearing with swim is green-lit, the shirt is also equally situated for daywear and sleepwear — proving that the investment can stretch for miles. And, while this cow-print version is sure to sell out in a flash, there are tons of other printed iterations in the very same cut. Take, for example, the newspaper-print shirt that rivals Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Dior dress. Or, to tap the brand's iconic checker print, try the purple gingham top — and be sure to grab the matching pant for a fully-synced look.

Kardashian never shies away from animal print, especially when poolside — so, for those who share the same affinity, be sure to keep eyes on the model for more inspiring looks. And, for now, grab the bowling shirt-turned-cover-up, in various prints, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.