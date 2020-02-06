Anyone who’s gone through the process of creating a multi-step skincare regime can agree: The path to your desired effects can be a journey. So when a product comes in to do the work for you — and all while you’re sleeping — it’s worth taking note of. The product in question? KORA Organics' new Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum, which will take your evening skincare routine to the next level by gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

Chances are you already know about KORA Organics, the skincare brand launched by Australian model Miranda Kerr. In the past, the the beauty mogul's company has launched products like the Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum — a must-have in any beauty lover’s cabinet for its skin-brightening ingredients like noni and orange and lemon peels — and the Sun-Kissed Glow Body Oil, an organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skin oil featuring shimmering pigments for a *very* glow-y look. These products have become popular options among those who want cleaner beauty products that are also effective — and KORA Organics' latest launch will undoubtedly be no different.

The $72 Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum, which launched on Feb. 3, features lemon peel ferment, which acts as a natural alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) to minimize dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It also uses willow bark extract, which is a natural source of beta hydroxy acid (BHA), to gently exfoliate your skin. Other ingredients, like Sicilian white grapes, caviar lime extract and Tonka bean bio-ferment, help smooth skin and combat dullness.

Kerr — who spent 18 months developing the serum with the brand’s lab and organic chemists — wanted to create the product to amp up her evening beauty routine. According to the entrepreneur, the serum's ingredients help increase cellular turnover in addition to resurfacing your skin, which leads to a more refined complexion. To top it off, the Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum is energized with amethyst and rose quartz crystals, which she says “helps bring a soothing and calming energy to your nighttime skincare routine.”

As for why it was specifically created for nighttime? “When we are sleeping our skin cells regenerate and repair, which is why it’s an ideal time to apply a serum to help assist with that,” Kerr shares with The Zoe Report in an email. “The Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum penetrates deeply into the epidermis to deliver a high concentration of active ingredients that work synergistically to renew and resurface your skin while you sleep.”

