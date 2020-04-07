Name a better duo than Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The mother-daughter pair has brought the world *tons* of iconic moments — "you're doing amazing, sweetie" is practically canon — but most recently, the two have teamed up to give fans something entirely new: KKW Fragrance's KKW x KRIS collaboration. The $40 fragrance was inspired by the unconditional love between the mother-daughter duo and with Mother's Day around the corner (May 10, circle it in your calendar right now), snagging the scent may be the perfect way for you to celebrate your mom, or mom-like figure, as well.

Though Kardashian has worked with family on fragrances in the past, this is the first time Kardashian and Jenner have collaborated on a scent together. "We've talked about doing this for years, so to see our shared vision come to life has been amazing," reads a quote from Jenner in a press release. The KKW x KRIS fragrance, which is available April 15, is distinctly a Kris Jenner "signature scent" according to Kardashian — which means, it's woody, white floral, and "timeless." It opens with freesia and an unexpected-but-welcome splash of Aperol spritz before moving into the floral scents of gardenia, jasmine, and tuberose. Balancing it all out in the base are earthy notes of cashmere wood and amber.

And as for the bottle that looks like it could be part of a modern museum (or her ultra-minimalist house), that's kind of what Kardashian was going for. "The design of the bottle was inspired by the neutral color palette inside my home, knowing it would look beautiful in any bathroom or vanity," wrote Kardashian in an Instagram caption on the fragrance brand's account. "The plaque symbolizes the close bond between a mother and daughter.”

The launch of the fragrance also comes with the start of social action from KKW Fragrance. In light of the coronavirus, the brand announced it's donating 20 percent of *all* sales (not just from the KKW x KRIS collab) from April 15 through May 5 to Blessings in a Backpack — an organization that helps provide food to elementary school children who might normally go without on the weekends, but especially now when COVID-19 has made many situations more urgent.

The launch goes live at 12 p.m. PDT on April 15, so join the waitlist on KKW Fragrance's website; your mom (and you) will thank you.

