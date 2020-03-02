Forget everything you know about super-long — like, down-to-the-floor — hair. Spiritual statements. Patricia Morrison. Cousin Itt. Barbie. All of it. Cher hair has officially been resurrected from its '70s grave and nobody is happier about it than Kim Kardashian, whose long ponytail just became the centerpiece of Paris Fashion Week. P.S. Hope your extensions are at the ready.

The Wests are currently vying against Coronavirus for the most PFW headlines and after Kim K.'s latest Rapunzel moment, they seem to be winning. First, Kanye opened up his Sun. morning church service to the couture community, then his counterpart went on a very newsworthy PVC-wearing streak.

The beauty mogul went on a flat-out latex parade through Paris on Sun., wearing a trio of skintight Balenciaga looks in a single day. The ensemble (which she wore in chocolate, caramel, and powder pink) was like an extremely edgy and futuristic version of a three-piece suit: a turtleneck, wrap blazer with sharp shoulders, and leggings (accessorized with opera gloves, because obviously). Before debuting a sleek lob later in the day, Kardashian raked her strands into a deep part and secured the longest extensions of all time into a chic low ponytail.

We're talking thigh-length.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

One can't help but make the connection between the KKW Beauty founder and a 30-year-old Cher, whom Kardashian has a hundred times called her personal fashion muse. Just look back to her 2015 Roberto Cavalli Met Gala dress, clearly an ode to Cher's look at the first-ever Met Gala, then her 2019 Met Gala afterparty look (the neon blue number with the wig), an even clearer allusion to the beloved singer.

In 2017, Kardashian even paid homage to her campy, fearlessly fashionable idol on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. She's managed to channel Cher in more subtle ways since, whether by dying her jet-black hair platinum blonde or by wearing it ridiculously long like she did over the weekend.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Her latest lengthy pony is proof that trendy hair isn't necessarily synonymous with short hair (despite how bobs, lobs, and pixies are currently taking over your Instagram feed).

Pulled back with a latex swatch that matched her Balenciaga outfit perfectly, Kardashian's low pony moment was pretty much the most haute couture thing to happen to Paris Fashion Week — that is until the very next day, when she hit the streets in an equally long Lara Croft braid.