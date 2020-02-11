Hair changes for a Kardashian aren't uncommon. However, it seems like every time it happens, the earth stops spinning for a millisecond and everyone can talk about only that. Which, is kind of warranted; the women of the KarJenner clan always choose trend-setting and seriously lust-worthy hues, and they're not afraid of a dramatic transformation. The latest to make everyone pause? Kim Kardashian's honey blonde hair — a color you're going to want to copy immediately.

Only two days ago, Kardashian stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party looking incredible in a corseted Alexander McQueen gown and her signature long, dark-brown hair. But come Mon. night, the beauty mogul was showing off new tresses on her Instagram stories while her glam squad, including makeup artist Etienne Ortega, worked dutifully around her. After asking fans if they liked the honey blonde, almost J.Lo-esque shade, Kardashian tagged two of her sisters to let them know she achieved the coveted hair hue before them. "So Kylie and Khloé thought they were going to beat me to this hair color," Kardashian says in one of the videos. "I got ‘em".

Khloé quickly gave her stamp of approval and resigned defeat reposting the video on her Instagram story and writing: "That's how you win lady!!!!!!". Jenner, on the other hand, jokingly snapped back in her stories responding: "We know it's a wig".

And if money had to be put down on it, it's likely Jenner is right. The hairstylist behind Kardashian's new mane is none other than César DeLeön Ramirêz — a wig maker for 22 years — who has worked with Ciara, Normani, and Kylie Jenner, queen of the wig game among KarJenners, herself. Yet Ramirêz also reposted the video (if you feel like Hansel and Gretel following a trail of respostings, same) and his simple response, "transformation," isn't clear as to whether this is a permanent change for the star or something more temporary. Either way, the shade, bouncy curls, and deep side part look divine on Kardashian.

It's anyone's guess as to whether this hue will last on Kardashian, but in any case, it's definitely worth noting for the next time you're ready to change up your look. Save it, record it, whatever you have to do to get it to your hairstylist for your next appointment.