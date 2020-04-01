The weird reality that the world is living through right now means mixing your own margarita and sitting under a lamp is about the closest you can get to a beach. While there’s nothing that can really replace that sand-in-your-toes feeling, nail polish reminiscent of the beach’s best features might help at least curb the craving for a tropical vacation. Intended to bring the waves right to your doorstep, KBShimmer's new Beach Break nail polish collection just launched with nine shades to give you an at-home manicure that will remind you of mermaid tails, fish scales, and warm sun rays.

Available as of March 27, you can buy each of the glimmering shades for $10, or swoop up the kit featuring all nine colors for $81. The collection is a continuation of KBShimmer’s unofficial MO: fun, bold color, meaning you'll have a hard time finding a quiet, matte neutral on its site or social channels. While the entire collection screams beach vacation, there are two fun colors worth calling out first that really encapsulate a summer mindset.

When you think back to summer in the early aughts, nail polish, t-shirts, and mood rings that change color in the sun might come to mind. Where My Beaches At is a nod to this; its electric violet shade contains thermal characteristics that’ll make your polish change color based on your temperature. Stepping beyond color, another great polish is Turtley Awesome. The glittery lime-green finish is invigorating, but the best part is KBShimmer will donate $2 of every purchase of this color to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

The rest of the shades hit each color of the rainbow in versions and finishes that are particularly perfect for summer (think: shimmer, confetti glitter, and holographic); shades that were predicted as 2020 trends, like mint green and coral, are also featured. You might still be catching up on rolling springtime pastels back into your mani/pedi routine, but these summer shades are raring to push their way in. While it’s true that more minimal nail trends have been popping up and brands have stuck to more low-key versions of the rainbow, KBShimmer’s collection proves that there’s space for bold, saturated hues too, and to be honest, the world could use more bright color right now.

Your vacation plans may be modified for the time being, but your wanderlust doesn’t have to be put on hold. Below, catch a glimpse of Beach Break’s sparkliest, ocean-inspired colors.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.