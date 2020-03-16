There's one perk to visiting a nail salon nobody talks about. Sure, it's definitely nice to have a trained professional complete your manicure for you — no one could ever argue with that. Throw in a hand massage and warm towels? Sold. But the best benefit is the simplest, too: You can ask your manicurist to pick out all of your nail colors for you. Though, when that's not an option, you can always just pick up one of ella+mila's Ombré Collection sets.

Released online Mar. 7 — in celebration of Narineh Bedrossian's birthday, ella+mila's founder — the four Ombré sets include five 7-free nail colors per box and retail at $50 apiece. Even better, ella+mila threw in a bottle of its Nail Care What the Gel? top coat, which regularly goes for $10.50 all on its own. "Narineh with the help of the uber talented @nailsjustnailss have put together these jaw-dropping sets to make your manis and pedis stand out like your beautiful personalities," the brand shared on an Instagram post announcing the new nail line.

Although each set is a deal, beauty fans will undoubtedly love that they also offer a chance to jump on the rainbow manicure trend (sans drawn-out thought process). There is an Ombré Collection for every mood; the first one, Ombré Collection A, features all soft pinks and blush tones. Ombré Collection B, while similar, kicks in a bit of heat — adding the punchy bubblegum shade "Sweet Tooth" into its pink mix.

Ombré Collection C will be a hit with shoppers looking for their seasonally appropriate dose of pastels. A true rainbow, the set includes the soft pink "So In Love", sky blue "Beach Resort Blue", buttery "Hooray of Sunshine", lavender "Late Night Tart", and bright mint "Earth's Finest." On the other hand — no pun intended — Ombré Collection D finishes the line on a moodier note. That collection goes from light baby pink to the dark burgundy "Holiday Fling", offering up dramatic mauves and rose shades along the way.

You can shop ella+mila's entire Ombré Collection line on the brand's website — or, to peruse each color set for yourself, just keep on reading.