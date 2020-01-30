If you’ve been paying attention to the fashion world’s biggest headlines, you’ve probably noticed one thing: This is the season of Katie Holmes. While the actor has always been one to maintain an unparalleled level of elegance in every setting, she drew a heightened level of attention from onlookers everywhere, due to a chic cashmere bra and matching sweater from the industry’s latest It brand, Khaite. Since then, Holmes has become an unequivocal style maven: a Midas of sorts, where everything she wears turns to sartorial gold. Such is the case with Katie Holmes’s black sandals, which are perfect for dressing up any occasion.

Putting together an outfit for a night out on the town is a feat in itself. And when you get down to the final touches (the shoes and accessories), chances are you find yourself down to the wire deciding what to wear. But once you have the perfect pieces to accompany the rest of your look for the night, getting dressed for these types of occasions will be that much easier. Just take a look at Katie Holmes’s most recent night out, where she wore an all-black ensemble that felt timeless, sophisticated, and of course, cool.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Holmes was spotted out on the town in New York on Jan. 28, where she donned a black monochromatic look featuring a classic off-the-shoulder top by Carolina Herrera with sleek, tapered trousers and a classic black handbag. Already, the ensemble was beautiful — but what truly took her outfit to the next level were her shoes.

Rather than opting for the strappy “naked” sandal that’s been dominating the footwear trends in recent seasons, Holmes instead chose to wear the feminine Hanna mule by Giuseppe Zanotti — which are available for $750. The black satin mule features a chic bow at the toes, giving any look a touch of polish to even the most casual of ensembles.

Style this classic heel like Holmes and wear it with a sleek off-the-shoulder top for your next night out. Or, if you have a wedding to attend in the coming months, pair it with a silk midi dress. And when you’re feeling more casual, you can also wear it with a pair of fitted jeans, a T-shirt and an edgy leather jacket if you want to create a cool contrast of aesthetics.

Now, scroll down to shop Katie Holmes’ chic bow heels below.