As far as royal fashion goes, fascinators and floor-sweeping coats have historically occupied much of the real estate. However, style lovers today know to pay close attention to royals' dressed-down days, too — perhaps, ever since Princess Diana's tube socks and sneakers epitomized the '90s. The Duchess of Sussex is also one to keep it casual, whether going with a $50 Zara sundress or her faithful pair of white sneakers. Even with that in mind, Kate Middleton's vest outfit still felt so unprecedented, putting a refined twist on the royal's lesser-seen outdoorsy side.

On Sep. 29, Middleton had some non-royal duties to tend to — as joint president of The Scout Association, an educational organization that helps youths in the UK glean life skills and shape their futures. For her first outing since assuming the role, a whole host of outdoorsy to-do's (s'mores making, for one) were in order — which Middleton dressed accordingly for. Her glamping-worthy ensemble featured, most notably, a cocoa-colored utility vest, lined by cargo pockets as to offer the utmost practicality. Beneath it, she styled a full Massimo Dutti ensemble — a powder blue button-up in linen (which is, unfortunately, sold out) and a pair of satin skinny trousers (still in stock). To finish the look, Middleton called on some sensible footwear — See by Chloé's fashionable hiking boots. The entire outfit was perfectly suited for her day of activities — and is so easy to recreate for your next day spent in the great outdoors.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Though slightly more upmarket then her usual affordable go-to's, Middleton's $495 vest is still stocked — and fashion lovers are plucking it offline quickly. As for her blouse, MANGO's sky blue oxford is sure to do the trick — and it's just $40. While sold out everywhere (apart from the occasional Poshmark listing) there's dozens of similar boots from See by Chloé. Take its Crosta suede hiking boots, for instance, which boast shearling accents that are just as equipped for winter months.

To try the whole look yourself, continue below — and be sure to act quickly, as everything Middleton wears is sure to sell out in a moment's notice.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.