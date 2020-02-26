It doesn’t take much to bring an outfit to a new level of glamour — just ask a royal. Sure, they have access to some of the most beautiful and lavish pieces in the world. But if you noticed Kate Middleton’s sparkling accessories, you’ll see that sometimes, even for those in the royal family, you don’t need jewels to dress up a simple look. And if a royal is using glittering accessories to take an everyday ensemble up a notch for an evening out, there’s no reason you shouldn’t, either.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen outside of the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Feb. 25, where she attended a special performance of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. Middleton donned a polished tweed dress from the London-based label Eponine for the evening. And to dress it up for the more formal occasion, the royal paired it with the Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Dégradé Glittered Suede Pumps — which happen to be on sale for $435 — and the matching Ellipse Clutch, which costs $995.

Glitter-adorned accessories don’t always get the attention they deserve. Thanks to their nature they’ve become synonymous to major occasions like a wedding or other black-tie affairs, leaving many to reserve them for those special moments and hesitant to style them with anything else. However, when they’re paired with elevated everyday staples à la Middleton, they feel just right.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, office-appropriate pieces aren’t the only items Middleton has styled with these Jimmy Choo heels. The Duchess — who’s become known for effortlessly sporting chic pieces more than once — has worn these sparkling shoes to the 2020 BAFTAs with an already-seen Alexander McQueen gown. Before that, the royal styled them with a sleek white off-the-shoulder dress to the Action on Addition Gala last June. And if Middleton’s range of ensembles has proven anything, it’s that these glitzy accessories can be worn with anything.

Take a cue from the Duchess of Cambridge and use sparkling accessories to amp up any ensemble. Scroll down to shop for glittering shoes and handbags on the market below and add them to your closet.