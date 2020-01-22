Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you're looking to put together a look that's as festive as it is elevated, let Kate Middleton's red sequined dress serve as some inspiration. The royal's latest ensemble was all elegance, and proves you can fully embrace the holiday-favorite hue and a little sparkle in a sophisticated way that doesn't feel cliche.

On Jan. 20, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit that's taking place in London. For the event, Middleton wore the "Cherry Red" iteration of Needle & Thread's Aurora sequin gown, $599. The mother-of-three looked radiant in the British-brand's tulle and lace frock, which is equal parts playful and polished with its demure design and tonal sequins and ruffle detailing.

While the dress is shown to be floor-length on the brand's website, it appears that the Duchess has had it altered to fit as a midi-dress. This adjustment allowed her matching red suede Gianvito Rossi Classic 105mm Pumps, $695, (a brand she's favored before) to have their moment, too. She completed her head-to-toe red look with a structured red and gold clutch from Jenny Packham and ruby drop earrings, $187, from U.K.-based brand Soru Jewellery, which are now available for pre-order. And, she topped it all off with her go-to, bouncy blowout, of course.

Unsurprisingly, Middleton's dress is already sold out; however, there's a shorter red version you can scoop up from Needle & Thread for $519. Additionally, the A-line, gown-length still has sizes up for grabs in both "Ballet Black" and "Graphite/Silver." That said, if you're keen to shop a longer, red silhouette like the Duchess', you'll be pleased to learn they do exist. And though they may not have every component that Middleton's dress incorporates, they will still bring that same level of refined, festive flair that's perfect for a candle-lit dinner, a cocktail party, or a fancy night out with friends.

Continue on to shop a dress similar to Middleton's that you'll be glad to have when Feb. 14 rolls around.