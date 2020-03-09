If the stigma around the idea of wearing an outfit more than once still exists today, Kate Middleton has completely thrown it out the window. Whether she’s taking a sustainable approach to dressing — like when she donned an Alexander McQueen dress on the BAFTAs red carpet — or she simply enjoys wearing her favorite pieces, the Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to being an outfit repeater. Middleton has been seen on countless occasions wearing timeless pieces again and again, proving just how classic her polished style can be. And just in case you haven’t seen Kate Middleton’s red outfit yet, she’s added one more to the list.

The fashion-forward royal made an appearance in London on March 9 at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day with the queen and other royal family members. For the festive occasion, which honors the 54 countries across the Commonwealth, Middleton donned a dark red coat dress with velvet trim by Catherine Walker. For those who follow the Duchess of Cambridge’s style closely, the red ensemble may have looked familiar. And for good reason: Middleton sported the look on Christmas Day 2018.

Like the time she wore it before, the 38-year-old royal styled the Catherine Walker coat dress in a monochromatic ensemble complete with a rose-embellished fascinator hat and burgundy pointy-toe pumps, gloves, and a clutch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images

From black-tie events and formal gowns like her Alexander McQueen dress for this year’s BAFTAs — which was worn years apart from the last time it was seen — to her sparkling accessories from Jimmy Choo, Middleton is providing a master class in wearing your most beloved pieces as much as you want.

Whether it’s investing in timeless staples that can be worn with anything or opting for more practical additions to your wardrobe, there are plenty of ideas to take away from Middleton’s sense of style. But the biggest one could also be the most practical: Your older pieces, with enough time, can feel like new again.

If you’re looking for a chic option like Middleton’s to wear repeatedly for years to come, scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite red coats below.