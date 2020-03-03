The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to a leafy-hued ensemble, so it comes as no surprise that Kate Middleton's green outfit is providing the world with a totally new way to bring the standout shade into your wardrobe. However, for her latest look, the royal called on a padded headband to add a polished finishing touch. And with the mom-of-three as proof, the hair accessory that swept Spring/Summer 2019 runways (courtesy of Prada) is here to stay.

On Mar. 3, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen out with Prince William for their first visit to the Republic of Ireland, wearing a look that was decidedly on-trend (and easier to execute than you'd think). Past her black velvet headpiece, Middleton wore a double-breasted forest green peacoat from Catherine Walker — who has become a mainstay in Middleton's closet. And while her exact style is sold out, there are still plenty of options available on the brands website.

Underneath it all, she wore a silk tea-length dress by Alessandra Rich that evoked vibrant clovers, and popped against the emerald clutch and pumps of the same color, she paired with it. As a whole, the fit was equal parts structured and chic, allowing for the rounded curvature of the headband to stand out. So if you're looking for a way to integrate the cult accessory into your wardrobe try taking a page from Middleton's book.

Investing in an all-black band is likely the most practical, but there is tons of leeway here. Opting for color when possible is usually the right choice (as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has put it countless times), and there are tons of resplendent headbands on the market to make doing so easy. Take, for example, Jennifer Behr's braided velvet headband in fuchsia, which provides the perfect way to style the fabric for spring and summer wear. Or, Veronica Beard creates a crystal-embellished headband that's just as fit for a princess as Middleton's. If, like Middleton, you're wearing an outfit whose colors and prints are already vibrant, opt for a simple band like Prada's Cerchietto Wide Padded Satin make.

For a selection of comparable styles, including those mentioned, shop ahead.