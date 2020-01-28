As winter carries on, the proverbial struggle of layering persists and finding a great coat to tuck your best outfit into (without taking away from the overall look) can be unnerving. And yet, Kate Middleton's gray coat seems to offer a lesson in ultra-chic winter style. Sporting a woolen frock that's as prim and proper as the royal herself, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a ceremony alongside Prince William on UK Holocaust Memorial Day to honor genocide survivors worldwide. The sartorial daydream was one of Catherine Walker's famous "coat dresses," a piece that epitomizes one-stop shopping.

The garment tied elements from a dress, coat, belt, and undershirt into one foolproof look — not unlike other coat dresses she's put to the test in the past. It sits at knee-length, with an inky velour collar and a row of decorative black buttons dotting the vented sleeve. The slender body of the garment is accentuated by its matching belt, whose black hardware matches the detailing of the garment.

Middleton takes the look a step further, styling with a pair of sheer tights, pumps and a clutch — all as shadowy as her dark sapphire engagement ring (which she wears just about as many ways as Victoria Beckham). Ever the smart shopper, Middleton has donned this garment similarly in the past — take, for example, her trip to King's College in March of 2019. Paired with some chic headgear, she found cause to make use of the coat with spring right around the corner.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

This is the it-coat to get you through the rest of winter, unscathed allowing you to layer down from the puffer-pant duo that was essential to braving the colder months. While this exact dress is unavailable on Catherine Walker's site, there are a slew of similar coat dresses (like the three-quarter sleeved Collette make) available for browsing. But if you're looking for something a little more bold, the Bliss coat dress marries aquamarine and ostrich feathers, with a splashy central zip.

Though Catherine Walker's garments are scarcely available to shop online, end-of-season sales are making it that much easier to find a similar style. To sweeten these final brisk days, TZR recommends DUNCAN's woolen coat dress, which is equally dainty and majorly marked down. Continue below to shop: