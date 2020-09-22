Of all the royals, Kate Middleton's style file is known for two things: timelessness and affordability. The Duchess of Cambridge frequently relies on the same few, tried-and-true silhouettes, many of which fall in the under-$100 price range. The tricky part about her go-to pieces is that they're, oftentimes, tough to nail down. In the past, Middleton's repeat styles have been known to sell out in a matter of hours, if not minutes. So, the present opportunity to grab Kate Middleton's favorite white sneakers is a rare one, and fashion girls everywhere are jumping on it. The best part? Her latest outfit offers a no-fail way to wear them year-round.

White sneakers are not a new player in Middleton's arsenal. She has two favorites: the first, a sold-out pair from M&S Collection, and the second, her Superga's. On Sep. 22, the royal wore the brand's wear-everywhere, canvas lace-ups (which retail for just $65) in an all-new way. For a day of meeting with her community about parent-to-parent support programs, Middleton styled a cap-sleeved white tee with a pair of rosy trousers ($105), which royals fans might recognize from before. This past March, Middleton wore the trousers with its matching pink suit jacket, both of which come from Marks & Spencer's private label, Autograph. Today, she wore the now-sold-out pant stag, making for an all-around affordable look. To accessorize the look, she called on Ray Ban's Square Keyhole sunnies, as well as her favorite $128 bangle from Halcyon Days.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although the bottoms are sold out, there are plenty of alternates to wear the in-stock sneaker with. Take, for example, Boden's dusty rose pant, which offers a straight-leg fit and gentle crop above the ankle, just like Middleton's. For a great version of her easy white top that's super affordable, try Everlane's $14 cotton crewneck t-shirt. To get the rest of the look, you can grab her exact gradient sunglasses and sneakers as well, both of which are sure to sell out quickly. Continue ahead:

