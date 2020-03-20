The Duchess of Cambridge is never one to shy away from bold, monochromatic looks. As is customary in the realm of royal fashion, she's seamlessly executed head-to-toe forest green and cherry red ensembles time after time, always without appearing garish. Kate Middleton's pink suit was the most recent to enter her vibrant style file, and it's far more affordable than you'd think. The royal typically gravitates towards coat-dresses and frocks, making the power pant a more surprising silhouette in her repertoire — but it surely paid off.

On Mar. 18, The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to medical workers at the London Ambulance Service 111 control room alongside Prince William, wearing the power suit, which is surprisingly still available. Past her layered brown tresses, the dark rose jacket popped against her high-neck, parchment-colored blouse. The jacket's refined shoulder pads give it its structural, yet tapered shape, with symmetrical lapels further qualifying the look for wear in 2020. The matching, pressed pants featured a skinny fit that perfectly complimented Middleton's figure — while also revealing a pair of shimmery gunmetal pumps. The look is our on-duty version of a matching loungewear set, further tapping the matching two-piece look that's dominating this season.

Kensington Palace/Shutterstock

The chic jacket-pant set can be credited to Autograph, a Marks & Spencer brand that channels modern elegance through all of its wares (inclusive of jewelry, knits, and more). If you're not already acquainted with the brand, the London-based retailer is an affordable favorite of Middleton's, who was seen wearing their white sneakers just last month. Not only is the set in stock: the jacket has even been marked down by 20% — though, this likely will only last for a very limited time. Her Hugo Boss pumps are on sale, too — dropping down from $398 to $199 on their site. The sizes left are in short supply, so acting fast is key.

The already-viral look is sure to go fast, so proceed, ahead to get the one-step look for yourself. And, be sure to keep following the royals over the course of the season — many other spring-centric looks are surely in store.