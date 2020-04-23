Everlane's Organic Collection Includes This Cult-Favorite T-Shirt

Wardrobe essentials are, well, essential — and probably a category in your closet you stock up on a few times a year. If that’s the case, chances are you have a specific set of preferences on the look and feel. But if you also happen to be searching for easy basics that are good for the world (in more than one way), look no further than Everlane’s organic cotton collection.

From the affordable, versatile basics that first put them on the map or the sustainable, carbon-neutral sneaker brand that showed the mission behind the brand, there are a lot of reasons to love Everlane. And now, the direct-to-consumer brand is giving you one more: organic cotton T-shirts.

When Everlane first introduced its ReNew collection — a line of responsibly made clothes and accessories — it set out to eliminate any new plastic in their collections by 2021 as part of its commitment to become a more sustainable brand. Now, the brand is adding to that commitment by shifting its pieces to have organic cotton — starting with the basics. Everlane has launched a new collection of its best-selling T-shirts using the sustainable material as part of its goal to move all its cotton to certified organic by 2023.

This goal is focused on the effect Everlane's clothes have on the earth. However, it’s also aimed at creating a better environment for those in the production line, too. “Worldwide, cotton farming uses more toxic pesticides per acre than any other crop. Those chemicals are stripping the land of nutrients, contaminating our water, and endangering the people who grow the cotton,” the brand says in its commitment to sustainability. “By replacing dangerous chemicals with natural alternatives and old-school agriculture techniques, farmers are spared dangerous levels of exposure.”

Everlane’s organic cotton collection includes four different styles, including a version of one of its cult-favorite styles, the $18 Organic Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee. Other styles include the Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee and the Organic Cotton Boxy Raglan Tee, which both cost $18. For those who want an option that showcases your love for Everlane, the Organic Cotton Box-Cut Logo Tee is available for $20.

If you want to make your closet more sustainable, start with the basics and scroll down to shop Everlane’s organic cotton collection below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.