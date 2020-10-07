Members of the royal family like Kate Middleton have access to what seems like a never-ending wardrobe. From glamorous, custom-made gowns to more prim and polished ensembles, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn it all. But for her more low-key affairs, Kate Middleton has a full arsenal of fall staples — and with temperatures on the chillier side, she's doling out a slew of stylish everyday outfits for the season.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the University of Derby on Oct. 7, where she sported a polished ensemble chock-full of timeless basics. Middleton — who’s been one to wear everything from affordable Zara pieces to high-fashion designs — created her outfit with the foundation being a timeless cashmere crewneck sweater, which she paired with a flattering pair of black tailored trousers and suede pumps with stacked heels. To top of it off, the 38-year-old royal wore a classic heritage check wool coat as an outer layer for the cool England air.

Though Middleton’s sartorial aesthetic has always leaned on the classic and more minimalistic side, the Duchess often turns to accessories to give her outfits a chic finishing touch. For her latest ensemble, she opted for a gold-toned necklace and bracelet.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After she donned a camping-inspired ensemble earlier this season, the Duchess’ latest appearance is full of ideas for another part of your closet — and each piece comes in a variety of prices. Those of you looking for a cozy under-$100 cashmere staple will love NAADAM’s $75 Essential Cashmere Sweater. Another great style is Naked Cashmere’s Penny sweater, which costs $195.

Middleton’s wool trousers are no doubt a staple, but it doesn’t hurt to have a few more options in the lineup. Cushnie’s now-$557 Black Stretch Viscose Cropped Pant with Tie will be a piece to dress up any outfit, but if you want a more affordable option, you won’t go wrong with Violeta’s Slim Fit Suit Pants, which are only $59.99.

Ready to add to your fall capsule wardrobe? Scroll down to shop Kate Middleton’s chic fall staples and similar pieces below.

