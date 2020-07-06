Kate Middleton's Blue Dress Is Just Like One Princess Diana Wore In 1985

For her third public outing since London's Covid-19 shutdown, the Duchess of Cambridge attended a celebration hailing the National Health Service's diligent work combatting the virus. But a closer look reveals that Kate Middleton's blue dress was not just a polished outfit for the occasion, but also a homage to the late Princess Diana following what would be her 59th birthday. And though her royal ensemble is mostly sold-out, the dress brand has plenty of similar styles still up for grabs.

On July 5, Middleton visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the 72nd anniversary of the UK's National Health Service (NHS). For the occasion she chose to wear three brands that have become staples in her personal wardrobe. Beulah London's blue tea-length dress is covered in a subtle geometrical print with a contrasting collar and cuffs and a self-tie waist. Its royal blue hue is of course fit for a Duchess, but it's also the NHS's trademark color. You may remember that she recently wore a similar style in red from the same brand during a virtual appearance back in May. Though Middleton's exact style has been predictably wiped out, you can easily emulate her ensemble with the brands similar royal blue frocks.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For adornments, she decorated with a pair of gold dangling quartz earrings by Patrick Mavros, a style she's favored over the last few months. She's worn similar styles from the Zimbabwean brand since before her marriage to Prince William. For footwear, she slid into a pair of blue suede pumps from Rupert Sanderson. Her exact pair is sold out, — fans can sell out her choices quicker than any clothing drop — however, you can recreate her look with Sam Edelman's identical pair of Hazel Pumps in blue suede for $130.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Royals often use their wardrobes to extend a message beyond design, color, or trends. In her latest look, Middleton bares resemblance to her mother-in-law, who donned a similar blue gown with a matching white collar in October 1985 at the Kensington Palace. It would have been Princess Diana's 59th birthday on July 1, just a few days before Middleton's appearance.

This was also Kate and Prince William's first non-video appearance together since they began quarantining in March in their Norfolk home with their three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis. But as restrictions have eased, Kate has quickly filled her schedule. The Duchess attended East Anglia's Children's Hospice (Each) for the end of this year's Children's Hospice Week on June 29 as well.

Browse blue dresses on par with Middleton's Beulah style, ahead.

