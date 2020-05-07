When it comes to royal fashions, the rule of thumb is simple: if you see something you like, act fast. Every time a duchess appears in something, it's sure to sell out in seconds. The latest to do so was Kate Middleton's sunny, floral-steeped frock, which the royal wore for her appearance on ITV's This Morning on Thursday. Luckily, there are tons of dresses like Kate Middleton's yellow floral style that you can get now, while the masses keep fingers-crossed for her exact look to restock.

During the rare interview, Middleton reflected on her experience adapting to the new normal (FaceTime, homeschooling, and all), as well as announcing her new UK community-oriented creative project, "Hold Still." To share the news, she wore a bracelet-sleeved, blossom-printed silk dress, which added a veritable glow to her always-rosy makeup and easy waves.

The frock is architected by Raey, and, naturally, sold out almost instantaneously after her appearance. Luckily, there are tons of similar styles at every price point that make getting the look so simple. Take, for example, Prabal Gurung's knee-length frock, which is majorly marked down (at $313) on Modesens right now. Or, for something slightly shorter in the hem for a more summer-y look, try GANNI's flare dress, which is marked down to $183 on Cettire. For all 10 styles, continue ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: Prabal Gurung Knee-length Dress

Known for their fanciful frocks, this Malaysian womenswear brand is known for their high-neck wares. The below shares the same aesthetic language as Raey's floral dress, while boasting some lavender hues of its own.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: H&M Tiered Dress

H&M remixes Middleton's look with frilly cap-sleeves and a tiered skirt. The resulting minidress is what spring dreams are made of.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: Zimmermann Zinnia Cutout Linen Mini Puff-Sleeve Dress

In a slightly bolder marigold hue, Zimmermann's cutout dress is punctuated by bursts of flowers and balloon sleeves.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: RHODE Ella Printed Long-sleeve Dress

On Neiman Marcus, Rhode's mini-frock is made to move, with a roomy fit, rope-cinched waist, and flared hem in tow.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: The Vampire's Wife Dhalia Liberty-print Cotton-poplin Dress

This puff-sleeved maxi dress from The Vampire's Wife is destined for a special occasion, with a breathable, cotton poplin body suited for midsummer wear.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: JASON WU Print Chiffon Sleeveless Dress

For a sleeveless alternative, try Jason Wu's on-sale print chiffon dress, whose pink and yellow flowers can be styled with tall boots through the winter, or heeled sandals in warm-weather months.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: UNIQLO Women Joy Of Print Crepe Jersey Long-sleeve Dress

Always offering best looks, for less, Uniqlo's wrap dress is fully stocked right now, for just $39.90.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: COS Dress With Puff Sleeves

If you prefer simple solids, you can get the high-neck, pale-yellow look from COS, who's tea-length cotton dress can easily be worn around the house.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: DVF Elinor Mock Neck Mini Dress

This fitted DVF mini is definitely one to get the party started, offering an alternatively structured silhouette for the traditionally laidback brand.

Dresses Like Kate Middleton's: GANNI Floral Printed Flared Mini Dress

This cult brand's super marked-down dress features roomy long-sleeves and a fit-flare body, sticking with white and lemon hues for a neutral look.