Leave it to Kate Hudson to master a fall trend before the season even officially arrives. On Sept. 16, the multi-hyphenate shared her most recent manicure on her Instagram Stories, and it featured a fresh brown color straight from ORLY's fall 2020 nail polish collection. Fortunately for fans, the celebrity also went ahead and tagged both the nail brand and shared the name of the autumnal hue: Kate Hudson's brown nails are courtesy of ORLY's new Canyon Clay shade.

The rich and earthy color hails from ORLY's new fall Desert Muse collection, an autumnal launch which arrived at the beginning of August. Living up to its fitting name, the chocolatey hue is described as a "russet brown crème" on the nail polish brand's website, where it retails for $9.50 a pop. One might even say that the nail polish resembles the natural hue of clay harvested from a canyon.

It's equally important to note Hudson's flawless nail shape. Unsurprisingly, the freshly manicured nails are perfectly rounded ovals, a shape that complements the modern nail color. Hudson's manicurist, Ashlie Johnson, also sported a rounded manicure in what looks to be the same exact Canyon Clay color. So, if you do spring for the new ORLY shade, you may as well go the extra mile and pick up a good nail file, too.

Kate Hudson/Instagram

Or, for a true investment in the shade, pick up GELFX Canyon Clay for $15.90. Infused with vitamins A and E as well as pro-vitamin B5, the salon-like gel formula boasts glossy, chip-free coverage for up to 21 days. Regardless of which formula you or your manicurist go with, though, both Canyon Clay versions are Leaping Bunny-certified as cruelty-free, vegan, and formulated without select ingredient some shoppers might try to avoid.

Curious about the other ORLY fall 2020 colors? Visit the nail polish brand's website to shop the full Desert Muse collection. Below, that pretty Canyon Clay color in ORLY's standard lacquer formula, for anyone wanting to recreate Hudson's manicure on their own.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.