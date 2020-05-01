With the absence of street style, red carpets, and traditional celebrity sightings, fashion-lovers are getting their daily dose of style inspiration largely from social media lately. And though the majority of the style set is taking little downtime from sharing curated content, there's still plenty of trends to keep up on. While it may not be a runway-ready look, Kaia Gerber's SETactive workout set is still in stock — and chic enough to wear well after quarantine.

According to the 18-year-old, Fridays are for athletic co-ords. On May 1, she sported activewear brand SETactive shared to her Instagram story and, luckily, her exact get-up is still in stock — for now at least. She rocked the brands Box X Bra, $38, and matching Sculptflex Leggings, $65, in a neutral Pepper shade. And though the set is already pretty affordable, SET's currently sweetening the pot with a couple special deals going on right now, including a $10 discount on any bra and legging combo that's more than $99.

At this point, "dressing up" while at home very much includes anything made of stretchy fabric and if you didn't sleep in it the night before, then all the bonus points go to you. In the event that you could use some inspiration to actually look forward to getting changed again, a luxe and sporty set is it.

The new go-to is your favorite celeb's current uniform of choice for its comfort and presentability factor. Even if there's no at-home workout on your to-do list, this set is definitely good for a mirror selfie a la Kaia. Shop it below.

@kaiagerber

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.