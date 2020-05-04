Mother’s Day is less than one week away, but if you ask Kaia Gerber, there’s never a bad time to get in some added quality time with the one who raised you — especially during a quarantine. When many are staying at home to tend to themselves, their families, and other priorities, even the most low-key reason to get out of the house with a loved one is cause for celebration. And from the looks of Kaia Gerber’s Celine bag, it’s worth a fashion moment, too.

Like others who have taken advantage of their time spent at home, Gerber used her now-open schedule to care for a puppy. On May 3, the 18-year-old model, along with supermodel mother Cindy Crawford, was spotted in Santa Monica dropping her foster dog off at its new home. And naturally, while it was an off-duty moment for the model duo, the pair was sure to keep it chic.

There’s no denying that Crawford and Gerber — two household names in the modeling world — know the glamour that comes with the photoshoots, runways, and appearances of their jobs in the fashion industry well. But when they aren’t working around the clock, the mother-daughter pair turns to more laid-back, comfortable staples instead. That said, when the moment comes to take their looks up a notch, neither are opposed to adding a luxury piece into the mix. Case in point: Gerber’s Celine crossbody bag.

If there’s anything that’ll dress up any ensemble in mere seconds — even one that’s as simple as a cropped tank top and jeans — it’s a classic handbag, and Gerber’s latest outfit proves it. The model sported Celine’s $3,250 Medium Triomphe Bag to finish her look — which was complete with a pair of white sneakers, a baseball cap, and a face mask — for the casual weekend errand. As a result, the model sported an outfit that feels effortlessly put-together.

Crawford’s outfit also made a strong case for casual polish, wearing a mini silk-satin slip dress in an edgy camouflage print. The modeling legend kept her ensemble on the simpler side with a wide-brim hat, minimalist-approved sandals, and a black bandana for her face mask.

If you want to dress up your looks with a classic bag like Gerber’s, scroll down to shop Celine’s Medium Triomphe Bag below.

