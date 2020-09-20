Shimmering serenity, eternal optimism, and brazen bliss sounds the 2020 mood we wanted, but never got — so of course it makes sense that Mother (aka makeup artist Pat McGrath) infused those vibes into Pat McGrath Labs' Celestial Divinity collection, the soon-to-launch holiday lineup from her eponymous makeup brand.

“HOLIDAY 2020 celebrates optimism and artistry, paying homage to the transformative power of colour," said McGrath in a press release announcing the new launches. "I curated a collection of the most luxurious formulas and exquisite shades so you can use — and give — without caution!”

Though curated seems to be a loose term in this case: The lineup features a massive selection of pigment-packed and luxurious products, including what the brand describes as the "largest, most lavish palette in LABS history" — the MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Divinity palette, an 18-shade selection of hues that brings together rich colors, matte and duochrome finishes, and even a re-issue of some shades from the brand's archives.

And that's just the beginning — though, sadly for impatient shoppers, the $76 MTHRSHP MEGA palette is only one of two products in the collection that will be dropping in September. Along with it, the $25 Femmebot Fetish Lip Trio (a "mini ménage à trois" kit designed to give you the perfect pink lip) will also launch this month, but for everything else, you'll have to wait a little longer — the rest will be rolling out through October and November.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Though, obviously, it's all worth the wait. Along with the MTHRSHP MEGA palette, Pat McGrath Labs is launching three Celestial Divinity Luxe Quads: Interstellar Icon, Risqué Rose, and Fleur Fantasia, all $68 each and set to drop on the brand's site in October. Described in the press release as "a sensorial symphony in three movements, straight from an intergalactic avant-garden," the small palettes deliver maximum glamour and the perfect mix of colors to give your holiday looks a surprising twist.

The same month, the brand will also add two new MATTETRANCE rose shades — Romance and Amour — both $38 apiece and, like the rest of the collection, "dressed to fête in joyfully ornate packaging," as the same release reads. For those who just want their favorite lip shades in a more glamorous tube, MATTETRANCE shades Elson and OMI will also be dropping in new packaging encrusted with pavé hearts hand-crafted with 56 sparkling crystals from Swarovski (for $48 each).

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

As you already know, there's even more to come from this lineup, and the rest will be hitting PatMcGrath.com (with some products also launching at select other sites and stores) throughout October and into November. And since the brand's collections have a tendency to sell out, it's recommended you follow along for hints and drops on the Pat McGrath Labs Instagram so you don't miss a single thing.