Even though salon doors across the country are still shut, one hair color trend has taken root regardless (no pun intended). From Sarah Michelle Gellar to Dua Lipa, pastel pink has become the style du jour amongst quarantined celebrities — and Julianne Hough's new pink hair is no exception. The multi-hyphenate shared two photos of her fresh hair via Instagram on May 13, a stark departure from her iconic blonde bob.

Hough captioned the selfies with, "Fairy Kitten vibes today" — which could mean that the rose-quartz-colored hair is a temporary addition, rather than permanent. Nevertheless, the socially distanced dye job garnered the ultimate compliment: Riawna Capri, Hough’s own hairstylist, commented, "That's my girl." (Followed by a row of pink heart emojis, of course.)

It's easy to understand why Hough's "fairy kitten" hair would win high marks with hairstylists, too. The star's canvas — darker roots and stylishly grown-out blonde ends — proved to be the perfect base for the pastel pink dye, creating an ombré effect that looks fresh out of the salon. Keep this in mind if you're inspired to pick up your own temporary (or permanent) hair dye during quarantine; most pastel shades, like pink or purple, need to be applied to naturally light or pre-lightened hair in order to pop.

Though Hough hasn't yet shared which pink dye or brand she went with. If we had to hazard a guess, Kristin Ess' Rose Gold Temporary Tint has our vote, judging by the light pink's warm undertones (and the sheer popularity of the often-sold-out color). Still, this isn't the first time that Hough has gone from blonde to pink, having famously made the leap back in 2015. Chances are equally high that she could've relied on the same products twice.

So, for anyone longing to copy the star's look to a T, your current best bet is to keep an eye on her Instagram. It's a good idea, anyway, since Dua Lipa already transitioned from pink to orange to red — there's no telling how DIY inspiration might strike Hough next.