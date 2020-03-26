Spring means fresh color palettes, vibrant prints, and lighter layering combinations.You're itching to put away heavy-duty gear, but with that comes the need to to re-evaluate your wardrobe. With a host of spring denim trends arriving anew for 2020, even your most basic staple is worth a review. While jeans are undoubtedly a year-round staple, warmer months often call for washes and silhouettes that fit a different set of needs. Obviously, you can stick with your collection of tried-and-true blue denim, but if you're curious to add a new pair or two to the A-team, then continue ahead.

You may look to Instagram influencers for outfit inspo, but designers are the best source to call out trends; after all, they're the ones creating them. That's why the ten brands below offer crucial insight into which types of jeans you should consider investing in this spring — and start brainstorm how to wear them. What's in store? '90s-inspired washes and silhouettes are decidedly making a comeback, as are bootcut shapes and wider legs that will look especially cool when worn with a cropped cardigan and a pair of strappy sandals. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Spring Denim Trends: Exposed Buttons

Even the subtlest design details can revamp your denim. This season, its exposed buttons. "This is one of my favorite trends right now," Good American Founder Emma Grede tells TZR. "It adds the perfect amount of detailing that makes an elevated statement without much effort. A slight nod to retro-inspired fashion, this trend falls right in line with my personal style of classic with a modern twist."

Spring Denim Trends: Throwback Washes

"We've taken some of our most popular nostalgia-inspired fits and removed all abrasions and grinding for cleaner ‘90s inspired washes this season," MOTHER Co-founder and Creative Director Tim Kaeding tells TZR. "You can style these with ankle boots and an easy tee or sweatshirt.” For an on-trend twist, try a leather blazer or checkered top.

Spring Denim Trends: Bootcut Comeback

“This season, our favorite denim trend is undoubtedly the bootcut," J Brand Public Relations Manager Marissa Morin tells TZR. The comfortable denim silhouette has slowly crept back into the spotlight and this spring "it's the ultimate wardrobe essential." To top it off, J Brand's sustainable option below utilizes 90 percent less water on average and is crafted from 30 percent recycled cotton.

Spring Denim Trends: Elevated Styling

For some, denim trends are less about the silhouette of the actual jeans and more about how they're styled. "Denim has had a casual streetwear moment for so long, so I’m excited to see it being mixed with more tailored pieces again," Universal Standard Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Alex Waldman tells TZR. She recommends wearing a pair of timeless black jeans with a voluminous shirt or a sleek blazer.

Spring Denim Trends: Longer Inseams

Instead of the crop-flare silhouette that's dominated of late, this spring longer inseams will be worth considering. "I’m excited about wearing rigid jeans with a bit more volume and a longer inseam," AMO Co-founder and Designer Kelly Urban tells TZR. "One of our new denim fits for spring is called The Roller, it’s a relaxed fit cut in 100 percent cotton denim with extra room at the thigh that is more tapered at the leg opening and finished with a cuffed hem." Urban suggests wearing these longer jeans with a simple tank "for an updated classic look."

Spring Denim Trends: '90s Silhouettes

"This spring, we're taking some of our most beloved signature '90s silhouettes and are reconfiguring them," AGOLDE Design Director Erin Meehan tells TZR. "Jeans, skirts, and shorts are folded and stitched down, while belt loops are lowered, and waists are cinched in with a belt for an exaggerated paper bag look redolent of the '90s."

Spring Denim Trends: Vintage-Inspired

Another advocate for the vintage-inspired bootcut this season is Citizens of Humanity Design Director Alaina Miller. "It’s been a few years since we’ve seen this silhouette make a full-on comeback and now is the time," she explains to TZR. "The bootcut can be worn in a multitude of ways. Dressed up with a heeled sandal or down with sneakers and a t-shirt, it’s a versatile fit that can live from day to night."

Spring Denim Trends: Sticking With Classics

If you avoid trends at all costs then you'll be pleased to know you're not alone. “I’d say instead of falling for the latest fashion trend, French women prefer their collection of trustworthy essentials and a good pair of jeans is one of them," Sézane Founder Morgane Sézalory tells TZR. "I can’t speak for all women, but I think this year we should see the skinny jeans make their comeback and also some flared jeans or those belted at the waist."

Spring Denim Trends: Wide-Leg Jeans

"Wide-leg jeans are our number one denim trend this spring," Closed's Online Editor Laura Reinke tells TZR. "They instantly create a completely new silhouette." The brand recently launched a style that was inspired by their archives, called Wide X Denim. "It comes with our signature X-pockets that Closed invented in 1978," she says. "They look especially cool when styled with neutral layers, another trend we love for spring."

Spring Denim Trends: Classic Silhouettes

Don't overthink it, sometimes a denim trend can be as simple as an updated wash. "This spring I'm loving classic silhouettes in light washes," Reformation Founder Yael Aflalo tells TZR. "Reformation's Cynthia High Relaxed Jean is a simple straight leg jean that makes your butt look great and the Colorado wash is the perfect everyday color." Lesson learned: come spring, brighten things up.