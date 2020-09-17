How To Mix Prints For Fall, According To Jennifer Lopez

Of all the sartorial challenges, print mixing ranks particularly high amongst tough-to-nail trends. Though often associated with Anna Wintour's dress-under-trench looks and Blake Lively's three-piece suits, there's actually a far more laid-back way to layer different patterns. Jennifer Lopez's most recent outfit just put a cool girl-spin on the technique, offering a lesson for those wondering how to mix prints for fall, while still keeping things casual. All it takes is two easy staples, both of which are sure to get tons of wear through other parts of your wardrobe.

On Sep. 15, J.Lo was seen on the streets of New York with beau Alex Rodriguez, wearing a punchy ensemble that's sure to inspire true maximalists. Past her wide-brimmed straw hat and CDC-recommended face mask, Lopez went with two surprising pieces: a kaftan and a biker jacket. Under most circumstances, the resident beachwear piece and the street style mainstay would rarely be paired together — but in this instance, their boisterous patterns sync them together seamlessly.

Both pieces are architected by Camilla, an Australian fashion brand that It-girls from Gigi Hadid and Beyoncé have rotated countless times. Famed for its noisy patterns, which feature everything from animal prints to mosaic tiles, its oversaturated hues are perfect for pairing with a statement bag and heading out. This is exactly what Lopez did, tying in The Row's turquoise alligator bag and a pair of clear heels, so as to not detract from the patterns at play.

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

While Lopez's jacket and kaftan are, sadly, sold out, there are tons of other sets from Camilla that invoke the same colorful, layered look. Take, for example, the brand's Oversized Robe in its 'Mother Xanadu' print. The piece can be worn over its matching short kaftan, which offers a contrasting high-low silhouette for a high impact look. Or, to keep with the moto jacket silhouette, try Camilla's 'Painted Land' print, which offers a slightly more traditional take on the printed leather look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.