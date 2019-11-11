J.Lo’s Latest Look Will Convince You To Try Monochromatic Dressing This Holiday Season

Head-to-toe green might not be a look you regularly gravitate toward, but if anyone can convince you to, it's probably Jennifer Lopez. And if you weren't already tempted by her not one, but two green Versace dress moments, you will be by her latest look. On Nov. 11, J.Lo was photographed in a green sweater and matching pants in NYC, proving that a monochromatic outfit in this bold color isn't just chic — it's a must-try look this holiday season.

She's not the first to prove the powers of a single-color ensemble in 2019. Priyanka Chopra is another adopter of this trend, taking it to a new level by wearing an all-pink outfit with lipstick to match. And Katie Holmes, one of the year's biggest breakout trendsetters, showed up in a completely orange look for the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Fall Gala in October. Now, J.Lo herself has given monochromatic outfits the stamp of approval, officially solidifying this as a trend to try.

And the look couldn't have come at a better time. Holiday party outfit searching is now in full effect thanks to November's arrival, meaning you probably have at least 15 tabs open of just-shimmery-enough dresses and festive headbands you're not sure if you should splurge on. But thanks to the actor's seasonal ensemble, you can stop your frazzled shopping and use this green outfit as your inspiration until party season is over.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

No one would blame you if you wanted to just add J.Lo's entire look to cart (and it definitely wouldn't be the first time that's happened), which you can easily do — for now, at least. Pre-order her exact Sally LaPointe sweater at Moda Operandi for $1,650, and layer it over $990 emerald pants by the same designer. And though it's (sadly) not green, you can complete the look with the same mini Longchamp bag for $535. (Oversized shades optional, but absolutely encouraged.)

It's not often J.Lo blesses the world with an outfit that's both stylish *and* comfortable, which is why this holiday-appropriate look is basically a gift from the fashion gods — and also why you should keep scrolling before it sells out completely. Ahead, Lopez's look along with some similar pieces for when the original thing inevitably flies off the shelves.