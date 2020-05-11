By now, you’ve probably gone through your rotation of T-shirts, tanks, leggings, and sweatpants so many times you’ve lost count. Dressing for your days at home — and those quick runs outside — can no doubt keep you squarely in the zone of peak comfort. But for the moments when you’re venturing out of the house for more than a few minutes, you might want to wear something that doesn’t fall in the category of loungewear. Of course, just because you’re going outside doesn’t mean you have to don your most rigid jeans or form-fitting tops for the sake of fashion — just look at Jessica Chastain’s Burberry backpack and boiler suit combination.

The actor was spotted enjoying the oceanside view in the Pacific Palisades on May 8, where she sported a vibrant blue boiler suit for her casual outing. Chastain spent some time alone and away from her family to get some fresh air and read a book, as well as video chat with a friend. While her bold boiler suit was the focus of her outfit, the actor — who stars in the upcoming films Ava and The Eyes of Tammy Faye — completed her look with sleek white sneakers, classic black sunglasses, and $1,390 Logo Print Econyl Burberry Backpack. The result is a look that while polished, is actually practical for running errands outdoors.

If you’ve been experiencing some wardrobe fatigue with your quarantine outfits, Chastain’s ensemble is the perfect solution. Not only does the one-and-done suit make for easy, seamless dressing, but it also feels put-together enough for any casual moment — whether that involves a seaside reading session or a relaxing walk through the neighborhood. The backpack, with its oversized silhoette, makes for a comfortable way to carry groceries while your out of the house.

The 43-year-old actor isn’t the only A-list celebrity who’s gotten the memo on the boiler suit’s chic and comfortable attributes. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a fitted boiler suit with white Converse sneakers with minimalist jewelry. And last summer, Gigi Hadid opted for a bold, printed style with edgy combat boots for an effortlessly cool ensemble.

If you want to add this simple, versatile, and comfortable piece to your wardrobe, scroll down to shop Chastain's look below and then check out similar boiler suits like the actor's.

