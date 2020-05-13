Quarantine creativity is still going strong, and thanks to celebs and influencers, you'll never have to worry about running out of WFH looks. If what you're currently in search of is a hairstyle to hide second- or third-day hair rather than using another dusting of dry shampoo, Jessica Alba's headband and braids is the easy, polished look you never knew you needed.

In a post and story she shared on May 12, the actor and founder of Honest Beauty gave followers a glimpse of her day-to-day, adding a caption on her image that read "work from home life." In the pictures, Alba is rocking skinny braids and a sheer pink, patterned headband. She accented the rest of her WFH look with chic glasses and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings. While Alba didn't specify where her particular headband was from, it's easily replicable by looping a sheer pink bandana around your hair and tying it at the top.

Alba doesn't solely reserve these accessories for WFH days though; if anything, she's a headband connoisseur and has a long-running list of all the places she's rocked one. In previous Instagram pictures and videos, she's sported some kind of fluffy headband while sharing skincare faves, she's opted for thinner versions while on TV, and she's even been spotted wearing them on the red carpet.

Alba's recent look and consistent dedication to the haircare staple is also a reminder that headbands are still really cool, thank you very much, and other celebs would agree. Stars who also strongly believe in the power of a good headband include Hailey Baldwin, who's proven sweatbands aren't just for '80s workout videos and Kaia Gerber, who uses them to embellish her short bob — Chrissy Teigen even started a Headband of the Day Instagram series.

But, in case you personally haven't worn one of these babies in a while, what'll seal the deal is how pulled together you'll look with little effort. Not to mention, a floppy bandana and braids like Alba's covers up all evidence of non-wash days for your last-minute video calls.

Below, see a few Alba-worthy headbands you can start rotating through.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.