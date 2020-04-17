8 Cute Stretchy Headbands Like Hailey Baldwin’s To Wear During All Your At-Home Spa Nights
Like many others, Hailey Baldwin is using her time social distancing to perfect her skincare routine. "Been diving so deep into skincare and all the different ways I can boost my skin during this quarantine," she captioned an April 17 selfie on her Instagram. But, in true Baldwin fashion (and unlike people like, well, me) she's doing so in style. Along with her signature topknot and scrunchie, Baldwin wore a cute stretchy headband in said selfie that'll make you want to recreate one with your own face immediately.
The headband in question? A $6 Nike classic that's probably already sitting in your own gym bag. And while it's simple, it's the perfect way to upgrade that bulky terry headband you normally use for your at-home spa nights with something a little more trendy. Simply add a scrunchie (a velvet one, perhaps?), small hoop earrings, and your favorite serum, and you've got a selfie look that's on Baldwin's level.
Not a fan of the sporty look, but still want to take your skincare headband game up a notch? You're in luck, because headbands are still trending and the options are basically endless.
From a striped silk option to a luxe Gucci find, ahead are eight cute stretchy headbands that'll ensure your spa-night ensemble is Baldwin-approved.
Baldwin went for a classic with her own headband, opting for this sporty version from Nike to keep things simple.
Slip's silk headbands are the ultimate multitasker — they look cute while also protecting your hair from damage and creases *and* keeping it out of the way of your skin care.
There's nothing subtle about this headband from Gucci, which was inspired by the sweatbands worn in the '80s. It's definitely a splurge, but if you're looking for something eye-catching to wear both in and out of the house, you can't go wrong with this option.
For a sportier vibe like Baldwin's, opt for lululemon's stretchy headband, which can be worn two ways: with the wide or skinny section of the band at the top.
This wide, stretchy headband is great for adding a pop of color to your hair (or spa-night selfie), and it's reversible so you can add a print as well.
Make it a statement with this knotted headband from it-girl brand Cult Gaia, which can double as a chic accessory for the beach when you're finally able to take that vacation.
With nine colorways to choose from, you can make a whole wardrobe out of this simple, moisture-wicking headband.