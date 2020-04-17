Like many others, Hailey Baldwin is using her time social distancing to perfect her skincare routine. "Been diving so deep into skincare and all the different ways I can boost my skin during this quarantine," she captioned an April 17 selfie on her Instagram. But, in true Baldwin fashion (and unlike people like, well, me) she's doing so in style. Along with her signature topknot and scrunchie, Baldwin wore a cute stretchy headband in said selfie that'll make you want to recreate one with your own face immediately.

The headband in question? A $6 Nike classic that's probably already sitting in your own gym bag. And while it's simple, it's the perfect way to upgrade that bulky terry headband you normally use for your at-home spa nights with something a little more trendy. Simply add a scrunchie (a velvet one, perhaps?), small hoop earrings, and your favorite serum, and you've got a selfie look that's on Baldwin's level.

Not a fan of the sporty look, but still want to take your skincare headband game up a notch? You're in luck, because headbands are still trending and the options are basically endless.

From a striped silk option to a luxe Gucci find, ahead are eight cute stretchy headbands that'll ensure your spa-night ensemble is Baldwin-approved.