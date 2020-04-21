These days, getting dressed in the morning is mostly an issue of choosing which sweats or leggings to rotate into next. For many, comfortable athlesiure pieces have become the go-to for a day that may go from couch, to yoga mat, to desk — and just maybe, on a stroll outside. Especially as the days begin to grow warmer and last longer, getting a little fresh air can be a major mood booster. But, finding an ensemble that feels elevated, but can also hold up if you bret your brisk pace, is key to a successful walk break. Jessica Alba's 3-piece yoga set is just the thing: a sleek, sporty street style ensemble that may just motivate you to hit the streets too. The mother, actor, and entrepreneur chose a coordinated ensemble from Tory Sport, the performance-wear focused sister line to Tory Burch (worn with a face mask, of course), while on a stroll Apr. 19 in Beverley Hills.

Alba chose the beloved fashion brand's coordinated blue chevron-striped pieces. Along with the two-toned leggings, she layered the matching tank beneath her half-zip jacket. Each piece is apart of Tory Burch Sport's Seamless Collection which is made of performance-enhancing knitted material for a comfortable workout and smooth wear. She then threw a waist bag across her back like a crossbody, presumably to stylishly carry outdoor-workout essentials like keys and a water bottle. Though her exact leggings and tank top are sold out on the brands site, its Sport line has a Compression capsule with breathable moisture-wicking leggings also featuring a chevron design. Likewise, a matching Seamless sports bra comes in a long cut so it could be worn like a crop top, making it a perfect substitute pairing for the Chevron Half-Zip Pullover which is luckily still up for grabs.

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

When it comes to athletic wear, nothing gives the illusion of an absolute fitness pro like an elevated matching set. If you usually stick to all black exercise gear, Alba's co-ord combo is a simple option to subtly introduce some color into your core rotation. Grab Alba's Tory Burch look, below, or opt for similar versions like that from cult-loved brands LNDR, Girlfriend, or Terez, ahead.

Tory Burch Sport

LNDR

Terez

Girlfriend Collective