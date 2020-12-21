Typically speaking, white nail polish is used for one of two seasonal approaches. It's a longtime staple for summer, since it pops against a glowy tan, and matches all of the lighter linens of the warmer months . Or, for winter, a white nail color is the base for so many holiday manicures — think peppermint twists, NYE glitter, or minimalist snowmen. However, according to Jennifer Lopez's new white nails, it's time to change up the trend.

The musician, actor, and beauty brand entrepreneur shared two snapshots of herself on Dec. 19 via Instagram, tagging fiancé Alex Rodriguez as the photographer behind the "Swaggy Saturday" pictures. The monochromatic ensemble is on point — from the honey-colored Ivy Park set to the Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots. But the best part? Those bright, white nails, that stand out against the golden look.

Similarly, the length of the set helps make them pop. No word yet if they're natural, acrylic, or press-ons, but you can see that J.Lo went with a longer and rounder shape overall, with a slight almond taper near the center. The one-color look is reminiscent of other recent Lopez manicures, as well, like the simple nude polish she wore in JLo Beauty promos.

J.Lo isn't the only star embracing a white nail for the holiday season. Ariana Grande's engagement manicure featured sloping V-shaped French tips, while Cardi B just showcased a long yet more traditional French manicure on Instagram. Though if you want to recreate Lopez's look for the holidays, it couldn't be simpler. All you need is a great base coat, a white nail color that'll last through dinner and drinks without chipping, and a top coat if you want to make extra certain that your manicure isn't going anywhere.

Below, a few must-try options for your next white mani.

