No matter what year it is, it seems as though the days continue to pass at an exponentially fast pace — and while you may still be squeezing in those last bits of summer, fall will be here before you know it. But until you dive head-first into your coziest knits and fall hues, there’s still a transitional season to consider. Of course, getting dressed in the early weeks of the season — when temperatures seem to change with each hour — is easier said than done. Luckily, Jennifer Lopez’s combat boot outfit gives you the perfect solution.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on celebrity style, you’ve probably noticed that combat boots are a go-to staple for the in-between seasons. Whether you style them with a playful minidress like Hailey Baldwin or Irina Shayk or you pair them with jeans à la Katie Holmes, there’s no denying the boot’s cool versatility. The latest star to sport the style for the transitional season is none other than J.Lo, and you know she’s serving up the trend in a major way.

Lopez was spotted in New York City with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Sept. 8, where she donned the Ranger Combat Boots from Balmain, which are available for $1,473. She styled her footwear with khaki wide-leg paperbag trousers, a white bodysuit, and a patterned knit jacket.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The singer and actor accessorized her ensemble with the $420 Karligraphy Sunglasses from Fendi, and a black Hermès Birkin bag. She finished off her look with a black studded face mask, creating the ultimate outfit for fall.

Lopez’s latest example touches on a key styling trick for the early weeks of fall: layering. The fashion icon and entrepreneur’s outfit — which consists of neutral wardrobe basics — can work for the warmer parts of the day sans jacket. And when the temperatures dip into the cooler side, the simple addition of her knit piece will keep her comfortable.

If you’re looking for a simple formula for the foreseeable future before the crisp fall air officially kicks in, take a note from J.Lo’s page and dress in layers. And if you want to copy the artist’s outfit, scroll down and shop it with similar styles below.

